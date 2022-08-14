First time in history! Indian Railways get record proposals for start-ups

By Express News Service

As the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence, the Indian Railways (IR) for the first time in its history has received more than two hundred proposals from several quarters for start-ups to solve railway problems.

The railways received the highest number of 43 proposals for solving the problem of the 'Broken Rail Detection System' (BRDS), which is one of the highly important fronts of railway safety.

After the 'Broke Rail Detection System', the second number of 42 proposals of start-up has been received for solving and working on the development of an online Condition Monitoring system for traction motors of 3-phase electric locomotives.

Sharing details with The New Indian Express, chief spokesperson of the Ministry of Railway Rajiv Jain said that a total of 297 proposals for start-ups have been received by the railway to solve 11 problems.

"After the Broken Rail Detection System and the online Condition Monitoring, the railway has received 41 proposals on developing App for post-training revision and self-service refresher course, 40 proposals to solve problems on track inspection technologies for accurate inspections and 39 proposals for developing the analytical tool by using digital data for improving passengers services," Jain said.

Similarly, the railways also received 27 proposals to solve problems regarding the use of remote sensing Geometrics and GIS for bridge inspection, which will help the railway to conduct inspections through the latest technologies.

The most interesting is that 11 proposals have been received from across the country for manufacturing lightweight wagons for transporting commodities, like salt and others. Besides, 21 proposals have come to solve proposals on 'Rail Stress Monitoring System and 9 proposals have come to design of superior Elastomeric Pad for heavy haul freight. A total of 20 proposals on Track cleaning Machines have been received on which front railway faces a lot of problems in keeping tracks clean from the drop of waste.

