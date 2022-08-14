Home Nation

Grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam, police personnel killed

The police said the injured personnel was shifted to the GMC hospital in Anantnag where he succumbed to injuries.

Published: 14th August 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian soldier passes a bulletproof vest to a colleague near the site of a grenade attack on a security force post in Srinagar. Representational image. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed in a grenade attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Qaimoh area of the south Kashmir district on Saturday night.

"A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

The police said the injured personnel was shifted to the GMC hospital in Anantnag where he succumbed to injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
grenade attack Kulgam Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp