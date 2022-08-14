Hooch claims eight lives in dry Bihar, 155 arrested, 25 illegal liquor vends demolished

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Over 150 persons were arrested and 25 illegal country liquor vends were demolished in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday following death of eight people after consumption of suspected spurious liquor in the last two days.

The officials swung into action after receiving complaints about the death of eight persons at Bhualpur village under the Maraurha police station in the district on Friday. The latest death of Bhishma Rai (25) was reported on Saturday from Chhapra Sadar hospital.

Saran superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said that the chowkidar of the area has been suspended and the station house officer of Maraurha police station issued a show cause notice for their failure to check liquor brewing under their jurisdiction.

"The post-mortem report will throw light on the cause of death," he added.

The family members of the deceased told the police that they all had consumed liquor.

“Their condition deteriorated after they returned home in an inebriated state. They had consumed alcohol at a local liquor vend,” the relatives told the police.

During treatment, Bhishma had revealed that his condition deteriorated after consumption of alcohol on the occasion of 'Rakshabandhan' on Friday.

Earlier, Ramnath Mahto, who is undergoing treatment at sadar hospital, had admitted that he had consumed liquor.

The deceased were identified as Bhishma Rai (25), Alauddin (35), Rohit Singh (35), Bhabhikhan Singh (30), Ram Jivan Ram (50), Prabhunath Ram (50), Kameshwar alias Loha Singh (55) and Heera Rai (62).

Last week, 13 persons had died and several others were taken ill after consumption of spurious liquor under the Maker police station area of the district. Sixteen others had lost their eyesight in the incident.

Reacting to the latest incident of suspected hooch in Saran, chief minister Nitish Kumar said those who consumed alcohol would die.

“I have repeatedly been saying that alcohol is harmful for health,” he told the media.

Taking a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar, BJP MP and former union minister Rajeev Pratap Rudi said that prohibition has failed in the state.

“Where is prohibition? People are dying after consumption of spurious liquor,” he said.

The state was declared dry in April 2016. Under the new prohibition law, the manufacture, sale, consumption and storage of alcohol is completely banned in the state.

