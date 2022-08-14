Narendra Giri suicide case: Two disciples seek HC permission to withdraw case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The sensational suicide case of Narendra Giri, the late president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) -- a conglomerate of 13 monastic orders of Sanatan Dharma, has taken a crucial turn when Amar Giri, the manager of Bade Hanumanji temple of Prayagraj and member of Niranjani Akhada along with Pawan Maharaj of Baghambari Gaddi Muthh moved Allahabad High Court seeking permission to initiate legal proceedings to end the case.

Both Amar Giri and Pawan Maharaj are the disciples of the late ABAP president. They had lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged suicide of Narendra Giri.

Now they have filed their respective affidavits in Allahabad High Court seeking permission to move an application before the trial court to withdraw their FIR.

However, the current president of ABAP Ravindra Puri, on Saturday, said that the FIR filed in connection with case of Narendra Giri’s death would not be withdrawn though the complainants -- Amar Giri and Pawan Maharaj—had moved the application to seek Allahabad High Court permission to initiate legal formalities to end the case.

Ravindra Pauri said that he would be visiting Prayagraj on August 16 and convince Amar Giri not to withdraw the FIR.

The ABAP president said that when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state government were probing the case of the suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri there was no question of withdrawing the FIR.

Notably, both Amar Giri and Pawan Maharaj had claimed in their respective affidavits submitted in High Court that they had only informed the police about the death of Mahant Narendra Giri at Baghambari Ashram in Prayagraj and did not name anyone as accused.

Their application is being seen as an effort to help Anand Giri, the former disciple and the main accused in the case pertaining to the death of Narendra Giri, secure bail and come out of jail. Anand Giri, the amin accused in the case is lodged in Naini Central Jail.

Meanwhile, Amar Giri said on Saturday that he wanted to withdraw the FIR just because his name was being unnecessarily dragged in the entire incident whereas he had not named anyone and did not want any innocent person to be punished.

Earlier, the High Court had adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Anand Giri, the estranged disciple of the late Mahant and key accused in his suicide case, till August 18.

On September 20, 2021, Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in the Georgetown police station area of Prayagraj.

In his suicide note, the Mahant had charged Anand Giri and two others with mental harassment. An FIR was lodged against the three accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Georgetown police station.

Subsequently, Anand Giri and two others were arrested. They were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on September 22 and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Later, on the recommendation of the state government, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After 60 days of investigation, the CBI submitted charge sheet on November 20, 2021, stating that Narendra Giri was under “grave mental trauma” because of his estranged disciple Anand Giri and two others that he ended his life to “avoid defamation and insult”.

On November 11, the special judge rejected the bail application of Anand Giri saying that as per the case diary, the witnesses had, by and large, supported the prosecution.

