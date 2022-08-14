Home Nation

PM Modi pays homage to all those who lost their lives during partition

Prime Minister Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.

"Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," Modi said in a tweet.

Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947.

Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

