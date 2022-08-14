Home Nation

Six people killed in car-tempo collision in Maharashtra's Beed

As per preliminary information, a family from Pune was going to Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil in the car to attend a marriage ceremony.

Published: 14th August 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BEED: Six people were killed after a car and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway, they said.

As per preliminary information, a family from Pune was going to Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil in the car to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo hit each other, a police official said.

Five members of the family and one other person were killed, the official said.

Police had to use a crane to separate the two vehicles, he said. The tempo driver fled from the spot after the accident, but later surrendered at Patoda police station, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramhari Chintaman Kute (40), Sunita Ramhari Kute (38), Rushikesh Ramhari Kute (19), Akash Ramhari Kute (15), Priyanka Ramhari Kute (17), all residents of Jiwachiwadi village now living in Pune, and Radhika Sugriv Kedar (14), belonging to Sarni Sangvi village in Kej taluka, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Death Beed
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp