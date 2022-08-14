Home Nation

'We must tell better stories than the tyrants': Revisiting Salman Rushdie's speech months before fatal attack on him

Today the 75-year-old India-born British-American novelist Rusdhie is battling for his life after he was attacked in New York yesterday.

Published: 14th August 2022 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Author Salman Rushdie. (Photo | AFP)

Author Salman Rushdie. (Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three months ago at PEN World Voices Festival, Salman Rushdie had said that a poem cannot stop a bullet, a novel cannot defuse a bomb, but we are not helpless, we can sing the truth and name the liars. We must tell better stories than the tyrants!

Today the 75-year-old India-born British-American novelist Rusdhie is battling for his life after he was attacked in New York yesterday.

This incident has come as a shock across the world and leaders and intellectuals have expressed their grief and shock.

Condemning the incident, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it an attack on his freedom of expression.

“Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend. Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay," Boris tweeted.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said that the author has been a victim of a coward attacks by people filled with hatred and barbarism.

“For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side," he said in a tweet.

The 75-year-old Booker Prize winner writer would probably lose an eye in addition to having his liver damaged and one arm's nerves severed - according to his agent Andrew Wylie.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "today the country and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack against the writer Salman Rushdie. This act of violence is appalling. All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery. We are thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing."

Former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak also took to Twitter and said, “Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York. A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He's in our thoughts tonight."

The Mumbai-born British writer's "The Satanic Verses" was released in 1980 and was later banned in Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and other countries, along with banned for import to India. In 1989, Iran issues a fatwa, or religious decree, that calls for Rushdie to be killed for insulting Islam in "The Satanic Verses". 

The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespectful of the Prophet Mohammed.

“Disgraceful attack on Sir Salman Rushdie. People must be able to speak freely and freedom of speech must be defended. My thoughts are with him, his family and loved ones," UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PEN World Voices Festival Salman Rushdie Booker Prize The Satanic Verses
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp