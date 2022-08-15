Home Nation

12 singers living as refugees in India recite 'Jana Gana Mana' in melodious tribute

The video, shared by the ministry on August 14, had clocked over 12,000 likes on Twitter and more than 3,800 retweets till the early hours on Monday.

Published: 15th August 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the video shared by the Union Ministry of Culture.

A screengrab from the video shared by the Union Ministry of Culture.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twelve singers drawn from four nationalities who are living as refugees in India have paid a tribute to their host country with a melodious rendering of the national anthem -- 'Jana Gana Mana' -- to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Dressed in their traditional costumes, the 12 artists who belong to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Cameroon, have recited it along with Grammy Award-winning artiste Ricky Kej, according to a video shared by the Union Ministry of Culture on Twitter.

The video, shared by the ministry on August 14, had clocked over 12,000 likes on Twitter and more than 3,800 retweets till the early hours on Monday.

India is marking the 75th anniversary of its Independence from British rule with grand celebrations under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner - @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their melodious tribute here," the ministry tweeted.

The video, shot in a studio in Noida, is titled -- 'In solidarity with the people and goverment of India: A tribute by refugees living in India', and ends with the display of logos of United Nations and the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

A large number of Afghan refugees call India their home, and in the national capital, the community lives largely in Lajpat Nagar area in south Delhi, earning the enclave the moniker of 'Little Kabul'.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday shared the video in a tweet and said: "India lives in the hearts of these young people, from countries in our volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope & future in the ever welcoming embrace of Mother India".

UNHCR India wrote on its Instagram account: "For India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 2 x Grammy Award winner @rickykej with 12 refugee singers pay tribute to the national anthem with a blend of emotions and melody."

"We congratulate the people of India people on this 75th Independence Day. We thank the people and Government of India for your kindness, love and support." said the singers in unison, the UNHCR wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Gana Mana Independence day
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp