Six Gujarat Cong MLAs likely to join BJP ahead of Gehlot’s visit

After these six cross-voted in the presidential election in favour of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, the Congress formed a probe panel. 

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Six Congress MLAs from Saurashtra are likely to leave the party and join the BJP ahead of Rajasthan chief minister and party’s Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot’s visit to the state. Gehlot is set to visit the state from August 16-18. 

According to sources, Bhavesh Katara, Chirag Kalgaria, Lalit Vasoya, Sanjay Solanki, Mahesh Patel and Harshad Ribadia had a meeting with Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil on Saturday night. Four of them are  Patidar MLAs and Vasoya is a close friend of Hardik Patel. 

After these six cross-voted in the presidential election in favour of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, the Congress formed a probe panel. Sources said former home minister Naresh Raval, former Rajya Sabha member and Dalit leader Raju Parmar, who resigned from the Congress, will join the BJP on August 17. The six MLAs are also likely to join the BJP on the same day.

Lalit Vasoya told reporters, “I don’t want to state that I am with the Congress forever. The day I will make any decision, I will let everyone know.” Congress’ Saurashtra in-charge Ramkishan Ojha said, “I have received media reports that the six MLAs are in touch with the BJP. The ruling party is misusing power.”

