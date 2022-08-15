Army’s Singh, IAF’s Misra bag top gallantry awards

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday awarded Naik Devendra Pratap Singh from the Army Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry award, for displaying indomitable courage and devotion beyond call of duty resulting in elimination of two hardcore terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He belongs to the 55th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

The President of India who happens to be also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces conferred gallantry awards on the occasion of Independence Day 2022 and it included the personnel of the Coast Guard also.

Wing Commander

Deepika Misra

Wing Commander Deepika Misra Helicopter Pilot is one of the eight Air Force personnel awarded with the gallantry medals. Deepika Misra was awarded Vayu Sena Medal for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in response to flash floods in northern Madhya Pradesh in August 2021 which she accomplished despite the odds of deteriorating weather, strong winds and the nearing sunset time.

To the Army, President awarded total of Kirti Chakra 01, Shaurya Chakra 08 (02 posthumus), Bar to Sena Medal (Second time) 02, Sena Medal 81 (Including 05 posthumus), Mention-in-Despatches 41 (Including 01 posthumous).

President awarded Shaurya Chakra to Lt Cdr Mritunjay Kumar and a Nao Sena Medal to Vineet Kumar, LA (AH), for gallantry to Indian Navy personnel on the eve of Independence Day The IAF was conferred a total of seven Vayu Sena Medals and one Mention-in-Despatches to the personnel of the Air Force for their acts of Gallantry.

Lt Cdr Mritunjay Kumar

Group Captain Ravi Nanda, Flying (Pilot) the Commanding Officer of a C-130J Transport Squadron and Group Captain Rahul Singh (27001) Flying (Pilot) is on the posted strength of a C-17 Transport Squadron were awarded the Vayu Sena Medals for their role in Operation Devi Shakti, into the destabilised war-torn nation of Afghanistan for facilitating swift and safe evacuation of Indian Diaspora under imminent threat to their lives.

The Shaurya Chakras to the personnel of the Army were given to the personnel in action in Jammu and Kashmir. Of the eight personnel two are from the Para Special Forces while all the others were with the Rashtriya Rifles in Kashmir valley. Rashtriya Rifles is the Counter Insurgency- Counter Terrorism force operating in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maximum police gallantry medals to CRPF, JKP

New Delhi: The CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police were decorated with the maximum gallantry awards for undertaking counter-terrorist operations in the Union Territory as the Centre announced various service medals for a total of 1,082 personnel on the occasion of Independence Day. The Union Home ministry issued the roll of honour on Sunday, the eve of 76th Independence Day, for the personnel of all the state police forces as well as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The decorations include a total of 347 police medal for gallantry (PMG), 87 President’s police medal for distinguished service and 648 police medals for meritorious service. The CRPF got 83 bravery medals out of the 109 in its kitty for operations in J&K.

