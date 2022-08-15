Home Nation

Centre earmarks Rs 5.8K crore for eco and spiritual tourism

With major thrust on eco and spiritual tourism, the tourism ministry has released nearly Rs 5,800 crore for infrastructure development and improvement of facilities at places thronged by tourists.

Published: 15th August 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the major thrust on eco and spiritual tourism, the tourism ministry has released nearly Rs 5,800 crores for infrastructure development and improvement of facilities at places, especially those related to spiritualism, thronged by tourists under various schemes in the last eight years; since the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Government at the Centre.

According to officials, funds are being released to states and central agencies mainly under Swadesh Darshan, Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (Prashad) and tourism infrastructure development schemes.

According to the details tabled by the union tourism minister ministry, G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha during the recently concluded Parliament session, a maximum of Rs 4,599 crores were released under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS), which is for the development theme based circuits -northeast, coastal, wildlife, desert, eco, heritage, spiritual, Buddhist, Ramayana, Himalayan, and Krishna.

The ministry has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 687 crores under the ‘tourism infrastructure development (TFD) scheme’ for different projects to attract tourists such as the illumination of heritage buildings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tourism Centre Funds G Kishan Reddy Rajya Sabha tourism minister
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp