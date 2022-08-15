Check out top quotes from PM Modi's speech on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks 75 years of India's Independence from British rule

Notably, this was Prime Minister's ninth address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech at the Red Fort while addressing the nation:

On freedom fighters

"Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others."

The Prime Minister also said that India has been home to great thinkers like Vivekanand, Aurobindo and Rabindranath Tagore. "Our heroes like Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri fought for our independence and moulded our country."

On women

Modi said that every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of the country - be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

He also gave a powerful message to the nation to take a pledge. "It's important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," he said.

"I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life? The pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. It is important that in our speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women. Respect for women is an important pillar of India's growth. We need to support our 'Nari Shakti."

On unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unity among people while pointing out that sometimes the country's talent is restricted by its language barriers, urged countrymen to be proud of every language. "Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers. This is an example of Imperialism. When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world," asserted the Prime Minister in his address to the nation today.

"Community spirit has risen again in the last few years. For the last three days, the entire country has marched with tricolour," he said adding that "India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (middle) salutes the Indian flag at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on 76th Independence Day in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

On Green Jobs

Prime Minister said there are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs.

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

He also took aim at the evils and sought the people's cooperation to fight them. The Prime Minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.

On corruption

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that there is no place for corruption in our society and that the people of the country need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption. "Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace."

On nepotism

"Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a New India. To cleanse every institute of India, let's shift our mentality from 'Bhai Bhatijawad' and Parivaarwad and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it."

On Panchpran

Modi also asked the citizens to focus on what he said, "In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity and fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

On digital India

"Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities."

He said India's "techade" is here as the government is focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables. These technologies, PM Modi said, will bring about a revolution at the grassroots level.

"Governments too have to work on the knife's edge to fulfil these aspirations."

On Commonwealth Games 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to and praised India's 'stellar' performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. "Our stellar performances at international sporting events are an example of India's shining talent. We need to promote and support such talent."

In his address for the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the collective spirit of 130 crore of "Team India", to take the country forward and ensure that it is a developed nation in the next 25 years.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

