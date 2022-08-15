CM Yogi reiterates resolve to make UP a trillion dollar economy in next 5 years

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While reiterating the resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy in the coming five years, CM Yogi Adityanath Monday assured the people of the state of his government’s commitment towards providing honest and sensitive administration. The CM also listed ‘service, security, and good governance’ among his priorities.

During his Independence Day speech after hoisting the national flag at Vidhan Bhawan, CM Yogi said his government was working on increasing the state economy four times. “While on one side, the state government has tried to provide transparent and accountable governance, we are committed to ensure honesty and sensitivity in administration,” said the CM.

He added that during the last five years, the foundation of development and good governance was laid in UP and in the next five years, a grand structure of growth and prosperity would take shape.

The CM referred to his government’s handling of the pandemic claiming that many models were presented by UP and were followed by others. He exuded confidence that people of the state would connect themselves with the programmes of double engine government. He added his policy of “zero tolerance” against crime and criminals also drew attention of various quarters and appreciated widely.

Listing the achievements of his government, CM Yogi disclosed that the state government was working on the plan to develop “Maryada Purushotam Bhagwan Sri Ram ke Pawan Dham” on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He added other religious places such as Braj Bhumi or Namisaran will also be developed by his government.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a potential dream destination for investment. “We have succeeded in doubling the state’s GDP. We could draw an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore Investors’ through investors’ summit of 2018.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all freedom fighters and soldiers during the ceremony, CM Yogi said that the five-day events, including the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as well as Partition Horror Remembrance Day, connected the people of the state with its rich cultural heritage.

The UP chief minister also sought the support of the 25 crore people of the state to make the dream of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” a reality.

Mentioning the return of BJP to power in UP for a consecutive second term in 2022 assembly elections, CM Yogi sought to clinch a moment of pride by saying that for the first time in 37 years, a government was repeated in the state and a CM , after serving the people of the state successfully for five years without deviating or stopping and taking forward his programmes and once again took the oath of office to continue to serve the people.

