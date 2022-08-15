Home Nation

‘Naga flag’ flies along with Tiranga in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign drew a seesaw counterview in the Naga-majority hills of Manipur.

Published: 15th August 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

Indian flag image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign drew a seesaw counterview in the Naga-majority hills of Manipur. As the stalemate in the Naga peace process continues, the Nagas hoisted the “Naga national flag” and organised programmes at many villages in the Naga areas of Manipur on Sunday to celebrate the “Naga Independence Day”.

On August 14, 1947, the extremists of the Naga National Council had proclaimed independence from British rule. It was an attempt to be seen as separate from the Indian nation. Photos and videos of Sunday’s Naga I-Day celebration in Manipur went viral on social media. The Nagas have a sizeable population in the state.

In Ukhrul district, which is the birthplace of several top leaders of major rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) including the outfit’s chief negotiator in the peace talks Thuingaleng Muivah, people celebrated the day by hoisting the Naga national flag across villages.

Some Naga organisations had asked the Naga villages to hoist the Naga flag in the morning of August 14 to mark the day. In neighbouring Nagaland, the Naga flag was hoisted here and there, including at the designated camps of the insurgent groups, but the Indian national flag was way more visible.

Meanwhile, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) criticised Manipur’s BJP-led government for its alleged “blanket order” to hoist the Indian national flag on August 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Ghar Tiranga I-Day Independence Day PM Modi BJP
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp