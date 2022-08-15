Nine Uttarakhand river stretches most polluted, says study

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), nine river stretches of Uttarakhand have been classified as the most polluted river stretches in the country. After the disclosure of this report, the state government has planned to implement Japanese technology to treat sewerage in the local vicinities.

A recent report of CPCB revealed that 357 polluted river stretches were identified on 323 rivers, according to Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), an indicator of organic pollution in the country. These polluted river stretches include nine rivers of the state, which is highly alarming, keeping in view the origination of the river Ganga from the Himalayas.

Talking to TNIE, Secretary Government of Uttarakhand, Nitesh Jha said, “We are making our level best efforts to make Ganga and its tributaries pollution free under namami gange scheme. We have installed STPs in all cities connected to the Ganga. Now we are starting trials of Japan’s technology for the treatment of sewers of localities and its adjoining recently developed new colonies.”

