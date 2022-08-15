Home Nation

The road to glorious 75 years

We chronicle India’s journey to 75 years since Independence through our newspaper, highlighting some of the major events that shaped the country’s political, economic and social firmament, catapulting

Published: 15th August 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

India @ 75 means many things to many people: it is, for instance, an experiment in the ideals of democracy as our founding fathers envisioned. It certainly is a story of how a people pulled itself out of colonial yoke to achieve dreams political, economic, social and technological that very few post-colonial states have been able to fulfill. But above all, as the world’s largest democracy, India today is story of a billion aspirations and opportunities.

At Independence, the international community had expressed doubts about India’s ability to stay the course. For sure colonialism and the attendant deindustrialisation had taken its toll, but foresight coupled with mixed economy approach provided the stability that a young nation could bank on and work on for its future.

The India of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s was turbulent in many ways and yet it had the courage and collective fortitude to steer a different course economic liberalisation whose immediate effect was in lifting millions out of poverty. The belief in and the practice of democracy, with its warts and all, along with visionary policies  by successive governments has contributed to making India a regional and global powerhouse.

There are still vast swathes of India where inequality persists, caste remains an impediment for a section of Indians to enjoy the fruits of freedom and religious intolerance comes in the way of true nation building.
And yet India is a vibrant, pulsating, promising and deeply enriching country that appeals to the imagination of its own people. In as much as it is an adventure, it also charms and enchants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India@75 Independence
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp