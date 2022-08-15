Villages around MP dam put on high alert as seepage water gushes out

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: All 18 villages adjoining the under construction Karam Dam in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, have been put on heightened alert, as the water from the damaged dam has started rushing out of the two by-pass channels created after sustained efforts of 48 hours.

“The two bypass channels created for controlled release of water from the dam have started working as the water from the dam has started making its way out with huge force. The force of water is going to increase only, owing to which I appeal to residents of all the affected villages of Dhar and Khargone districts, not to return to their villages,” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video statement on Sunday evening.

Monitoring the situation since morning from the Situation Room in Bhopal, the CM said, “I once again appeal to residents of 18 vacated villages (12 in Dhar and 6 in Khargone) not to put lives in danger by returning to their villages. Just be safe along with your livestock where you’ve been shifted for safety,” Chouhan appealed to the residents of the concerned villages.

He subsequently briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah with the latest updates on the issue. While the excess water that was putting pressure on the damaged dam has started rushing out and making its way towards the river Narmada in adjoining Khargone district, most of the 100 families residing in Bhandakho village (situated at higher altitude in the dam’s vicinity), have left their houses and climbed atop a hillock along with their livestock.

