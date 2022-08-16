Assam man beheads 55-year-old over Rs 500, walks for 25 km with severed head to surrender

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam man beheaded a 55-year-old and then, walked for 25 km in the dead of the night with the decapitated head to surrender at a police station.

The incident occurred at Doyalpur under Rangapara police station in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district at around 10:30 pm on Monday. Doyalpur is a remote village near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The accused, Suniram Madri (25), was arrested by the police. The victim was identified as Boila Hemram.

Inspector Deben Bora, officer in-charge of Rangapara police station, told The New Indian Express that Hemram lost his life as a result of a dispute over Rs 500. He had asked for a loan of Rs 500 from the assailant earlier in the day but the latter refused.

“Some people had won a goat after a football match and Suniram Madri was going past the house of Boila Hemram to a place where the animal was to be slaughtered. On seeing Hemram, Madri asked the victim to accompany him but he refused, saying the assailant did not help him with Rs 500, and threatened him. This probably riled the assailant and he carried out the attack,” Bora said.

He said after killing the man, the accused went home carrying the severed head. However, his act shocked and enraged his elder brother who tried to beat him up but he managed to flee.

Bora said Madri walked not less than 25 km to reach the police station at 1:30 am and surrendered with the severed head that he carried in a bag. He was carrying a machete too, Bora said. “He probably realised that he has to surrender. He did not appear to be in an inebriated state when he surrendered. We are investigating the case,” the police officer added.

