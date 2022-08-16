Home Nation

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Navy hoists flags in 6 continents in 6 time zones

The Indian Navy planned to celebrate the culmination of the diamond jubilee celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence by marking its presence across the globe.

Published: 16th August 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy planned to celebrate the culmination of the diamond jubilee celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence by marking its presence across the globe. On Monday the warships of the force touched three oceans, six continents falling in six different time zones and hoisted the Indian tri-colour.

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarangini was in Europe and sailed through the River Thames in London with people of Indian origin lined up on the river bank. Similarly, in Asia, INS Chennai and INS Betwa were in Muscat in Oman and INS Saryu visited Singapore. In Africa, INS Trikand visited Mombasa, Kenya. INS Sumedha visited Perth in Australia. INS Satpura was in San Diego, USA in North America and in South America, INS Tarkash visited Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp