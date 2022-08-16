Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Navy hoists flags in 6 continents in 6 time zones

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy planned to celebrate the culmination of the diamond jubilee celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence by marking its presence across the globe. On Monday the warships of the force touched three oceans, six continents falling in six different time zones and hoisted the Indian tri-colour.

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarangini was in Europe and sailed through the River Thames in London with people of Indian origin lined up on the river bank. Similarly, in Asia, INS Chennai and INS Betwa were in Muscat in Oman and INS Saryu visited Singapore. In Africa, INS Trikand visited Mombasa, Kenya. INS Sumedha visited Perth in Australia. INS Satpura was in San Diego, USA in North America and in South America, INS Tarkash visited Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy planned to celebrate the culmination of the diamond jubilee celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence by marking its presence across the globe. On Monday the warships of the force touched three oceans, six continents falling in six different time zones and hoisted the Indian tri-colour. The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tarangini was in Europe and sailed through the River Thames in London with people of Indian origin lined up on the river bank. Similarly, in Asia, INS Chennai and INS Betwa were in Muscat in Oman and INS Saryu visited Singapore. In Africa, INS Trikand visited Mombasa, Kenya. INS Sumedha visited Perth in Australia. INS Satpura was in San Diego, USA in North America and in South America, INS Tarkash visited Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.