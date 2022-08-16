Home Nation

Centre calls for people’s participation in making curriculum for new India

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 was announced on July 29, 2020, which recommends quality improvement of the education system through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Published: 16th August 2022 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged people to participate in the citizen survey to prepare a curriculum for New India. 

“Development of a vibrant,  dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from a colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations,” he said in a tweet.

“I appeal to all citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for NCF for developing #NayeBharatKaNayaCurriculum. A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat,” he added.

The ministry has invited suggestions from the public through an online public consultation survey for the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework and subsequently design of syllabus, textbooks and other instructional materials.

The process of the National Curriculum Framework has been started through the constitution of the District Consultation Committees, State Focus Groups, State Steering Committee, National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee etc.

A tech platform - website and mobile app - has been developed to execute the work at scale and paperless. 

Using the bottom-up approach, district-level consultations, mobile app-based surveys, and state-level consultations through State Focus Groups and State Steering Committee have been conducted by the states and Union Territories to reach out the stakeholders like parents, Anganwadi workers, teachers, teacher educators, students, etc. at the grassroots level and collect their views and opinion about the future of school education, early childhood care and education, teacher education and adult education.

At the national level, the National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee have been engaged to deliberate on various issues and concerns, including the interaction with multiple ministries, autonomous bodies, NGOs, Corporates, Philanthropic agencies etc., for collecting and collating valuable inputs for formulation of NCF. 

A mandate document for the formulation of NCF has been developed to guide the stakeholders in the process.

All stakeholders, including teachers, headteachers/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages in the VIII Schedule of our Constitution.

