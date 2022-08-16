Home Nation

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA suspends India, SC to hear on August 17

This is the first time that the All India Football Federation has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year-old history.

Published: 16th August 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on the All India Football Federation matter in the wake of FIFA suspending India for "undue influence from third parties" and stripping the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The country is scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that an "important development" has taken place and FIFA has sent a letter suspending India which is in the public domain and needs to be brought on record.

ALSO READ | FIFA suspends AIFF, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

The bench told Mehta that the matter is listed for Wednesday and it would try to take it up as a first matter.

Mehta said FIFA was in Geneva and it has taken certain decisions which are important developments for the country and need to be brought before the court.

"I request that the AIFF matter pending before the court be urgently heard," he said. India was on Tuesday suspended by the world governing body FIFA for "undue influence from third parties" and stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.

This is the first time that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year-old history.

A ban on India was on the cards after the Supreme Court removed Praful Patel as AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections due in December 2020.

The court had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former apex court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the national federation.

The CoA, which has former Chief Commissioner of India SY Quraishi and ex-India captain Bhaskar Ganguly as other members, also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA Centre Supreme Court All India Football Federation World Cup
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp