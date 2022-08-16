Home Nation

Civilian, cop injured in two grenade blasts in Budgam district

A civilian and a policeman were injured in twin grenade attacks in Kashmir on Monday.

Published: 16th August 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:19 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A civilian and a policeman were injured in twin grenade attacks in Kashmir on Monday. A police officer said militants lobbed a grenade at Gopalpora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in the evening.

The grenade exploded with a big bang, causing splinter injuries to a civilian. The injured, who has been identified by cops as Karan Kumar Singh, was taken to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Around half an hour after the blast, militants lobbed a grenade towards the highly secured Police Control Room Kashmir at Batamaloo area of uptown Srinagar. In the explosion, a policeman was injured and he has been hospitalised. 

The police and CRPF personnel laid siege around the area s and were conducting search operation to track down militants responsible for the attacks. The operation was going on when reports last poured in.
The twin grenade attacks took place amid heightened secured measures for Independence Day functions. 
 

