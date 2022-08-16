Kashmir erupts in Tiranga fervour

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The first-ever Tiranga rally with massive participation of locals led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha set the tone for celebration of Independence Day in Kashmir. For the first-time in over three decades of militancy, the well-attended gatherings were held on I-Day functions across the Valley and city centre Ghanta Ghar, which used to be hub of separatist activities till Article 370 revocation, remained abuzz with unfurling of tri-colour and Dal Lake came to light with display of 7,500 sqft tricolor.

Sinha, who took over as second Lt Governor of J&K UT on August 7, 2020, led a Tiranga Rally on Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. Hundreds of people participated in the Tiranga rally, which was taken out from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav. “It’s a new dawn of hopes and dreams in J&K,” Sinha said.

Sinha on Monday unfurled tri-colour at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar and took salute on the march past. Unlike previous years, this year the attendance was very thick and even students from different educational institutions participated and watched the Independence-Day function enthusiastically.

Addressing the people after unfurling tricolor, Sinha said, “A final blow is being dealt to the terror ecosystem operating at behest of the neighboring country. We will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.”

“Strike, stone pelting and protests have become things of the past,” he said, adding a befitting reply is being given to those who are trying to mislead youth with a nefarious proxy war. The Ghanta Ghar, which in the past had remained hub of separatist activities, remained abuzz with activities with different groups visiting to unfurl tricolor and sing the national anthem.

A man from Ahmedabad Arun Haryani, who had painted his body and face with tricolor and had tattoos on forehead and back, unfurled tricolor at Ghanta Ghar. “The tattoo on my forehead which reads India is permanent,” he said, adding, “I have come here to encourage and support the Indian army. I got love and support from locals and tourists.”

Three women corporators, including sarpanch, also hoisted the tri-colour at the Ghanta Ghar amid chanting of patriotic songs. The mediamen had a busy day in the city centre as groups of people including tourists kept on reaching their to unfurl tri-colour to display their patriotism.

In the evening, a 7,500 sqft tricolor that had travelled from Sikkim to Antarctica, was displayed at Lal Chowk by CRPF in collaboration with Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, Himalaya Mountaineering Institute (HMI). Few hours earlier, a 7500 sq feet Indian flag was also displayed at SKICC on the bank of Dal Lake in Srinagar jointly by Union Ministry of Tourism, Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar, and HMI, Darjeeling.

Both the 7500 sq ft and 750 sq ft flags had been displayed by HMI in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021 and subsequently, at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on 15th Aug2021 and Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 Oct 2021. Not only in Srinagar, but there was good participation of people in the I-Day functions across the Valley. Every government department held a function to mark the day. Besides, the I-Day functions were also held in educational institutions. The government had made it mandatory for the employees to attend the I-Day functions.

SRINAGAR: The first-ever Tiranga rally with massive participation of locals led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha set the tone for celebration of Independence Day in Kashmir. For the first-time in over three decades of militancy, the well-attended gatherings were held on I-Day functions across the Valley and city centre Ghanta Ghar, which used to be hub of separatist activities till Article 370 revocation, remained abuzz with unfurling of tri-colour and Dal Lake came to light with display of 7,500 sqft tricolor. Sinha, who took over as second Lt Governor of J&K UT on August 7, 2020, led a Tiranga Rally on Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. Hundreds of people participated in the Tiranga rally, which was taken out from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav. “It’s a new dawn of hopes and dreams in J&K,” Sinha said. Sinha on Monday unfurled tri-colour at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar and took salute on the march past. Unlike previous years, this year the attendance was very thick and even students from different educational institutions participated and watched the Independence-Day function enthusiastically. Addressing the people after unfurling tricolor, Sinha said, “A final blow is being dealt to the terror ecosystem operating at behest of the neighboring country. We will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.” “Strike, stone pelting and protests have become things of the past,” he said, adding a befitting reply is being given to those who are trying to mislead youth with a nefarious proxy war. The Ghanta Ghar, which in the past had remained hub of separatist activities, remained abuzz with activities with different groups visiting to unfurl tricolor and sing the national anthem. A man from Ahmedabad Arun Haryani, who had painted his body and face with tricolor and had tattoos on forehead and back, unfurled tricolor at Ghanta Ghar. “The tattoo on my forehead which reads India is permanent,” he said, adding, “I have come here to encourage and support the Indian army. I got love and support from locals and tourists.” Three women corporators, including sarpanch, also hoisted the tri-colour at the Ghanta Ghar amid chanting of patriotic songs. The mediamen had a busy day in the city centre as groups of people including tourists kept on reaching their to unfurl tri-colour to display their patriotism. In the evening, a 7,500 sqft tricolor that had travelled from Sikkim to Antarctica, was displayed at Lal Chowk by CRPF in collaboration with Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, Himalaya Mountaineering Institute (HMI). Few hours earlier, a 7500 sq feet Indian flag was also displayed at SKICC on the bank of Dal Lake in Srinagar jointly by Union Ministry of Tourism, Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar, and HMI, Darjeeling. Both the 7500 sq ft and 750 sq ft flags had been displayed by HMI in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021 and subsequently, at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on 15th Aug2021 and Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 Oct 2021. Not only in Srinagar, but there was good participation of people in the I-Day functions across the Valley. Every government department held a function to mark the day. Besides, the I-Day functions were also held in educational institutions. The government had made it mandatory for the employees to attend the I-Day functions.