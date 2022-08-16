Home Nation

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J&K's Shopian

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the attackers.

Published: 16th August 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 01:37 PM

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Srinagar, Aug 16: In yet another targeted killing, militants on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother in the militancy-hit Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said militants fired upon two Pandit brothers in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

Both the brothers sustained multiple bullet injuries in the militant attack and were rushed to nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar son of Arjun Nath while his brother Pintu Kumar is undergoing treatment.

The attack took place a day after a minority community member belonging to the Rajput community  Karan Kumar Singh was injured in a grenade attack in Gopalpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The attack evoked strong condemnation from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties.

“Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric acts will not be spared,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

BJP spokesman Kashmir Altaf Thakur also condemned the killing of minority community members by militants.

“Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished,” he said.

“Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family,” tweeted Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajad Gani Lone.

The former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president also condemned the killing of Pandit by militants.

  • rkm
    These defenseless Kashmiri pundits should be given firearms to defend themselves from terrorists.
    1 day ago reply
