Home Nation

Lumpy skin disease: Harsimrat Badal demands Punjab government pays Rs 50,000 in damages per animal

The Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda also urged Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala to send Central teams to Punjab for effective monitoring and vaccination of animals.

Published: 16th August 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File Photo |PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said the Punjab government should give the dairy farmers compensation of at least Rs 50,000 for each animal that died due to lumpy skin disease.

The Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda also urged Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala to send Central teams to Punjab for effective monitoring and vaccination of animals.

She accused the AAP government in Punjab of not doing the needful as hundreds of animals have died while thousands of cattle have been affected by this disease.

According to an animal husbandry department official, more than 2,100 cattle have died while over 60,000 have been affected by lumpy skin disease so far in Punjab.

"Lumpy skin disease is ravaging livestock in Punjab.

Hundreds of bovines have died and thousands are severely infected by this contagious disease that is causing enormous economic loss to our farmers and dairy owners.

Unfortunately, AAP-led Punjab govt has failed to do the needful," Badal said in a tweet.

"I request Union minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying P Rupala to send central teams for effective monitoring and vaccination of animals.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann should release a minimum compensation of Rs 50,000 per animal to mitigate the burden on rearers," she said.

Lumpy skin disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects.

It leads to the formation of nodes on the animal's skin or hide that look like lumps, fever, runny nose, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been hit by the outbreak of the disease.

The first confirmed case of lumpy skin disease was reported on July 4 in Punjab.

The outbreak has mainly affected cows with Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Tarn Taran being the worst-affected districts in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had formed a three-member group of ministers to monitor and control the spread of infectious disease.

More than 1.85 lakh cattle have already been administered doses of goat pox vaccine to check the spread of lumpy skin disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Shiromani Akali Dal Lumpy Skin Disease
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp