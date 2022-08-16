'Mere talk won't help Dalits, action needed': Sachin Pilot on Jalore student death

By PTI

JODHPUR: In the wake of the death of Dalit student, Former PCC chief and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said one has to walk the talk to win trust of the Dalit community.

Pilot made the remark as he left from Jodhpur civil airport for Jalore, where a Dalit student was beaten to death by his school teacher allegedly for drinking water from a pot that was kept for him.

"Such incidents need to be strongly condemned. We need to put a check on such incidents. Only laws, speeches and actions are not enough. We will have to give them a strong message that we are with them in order to instil trust in them," Pilot said.

"I am going to meet the family to share their pain, their grief and console them," he said.

"At this point, I hope that such incidents do not happen again in future and whatever strong Action needs to be taken, must be taken," he said.

The Congress leader condemned the politicisation of the issue, calling it inappropriate whether it is done by BJP or his own party.

Before leaving, he was extended a grand welcome by his supporters at the airport.

He headed straight to Jalore by road from the airport with his supporters.

JODHPUR: In the wake of the death of Dalit student, Former PCC chief and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said one has to walk the talk to win trust of the Dalit community. Pilot made the remark as he left from Jodhpur civil airport for Jalore, where a Dalit student was beaten to death by his school teacher allegedly for drinking water from a pot that was kept for him. "Such incidents need to be strongly condemned. We need to put a check on such incidents. Only laws, speeches and actions are not enough. We will have to give them a strong message that we are with them in order to instil trust in them," Pilot said. "I am going to meet the family to share their pain, their grief and console them," he said. "At this point, I hope that such incidents do not happen again in future and whatever strong Action needs to be taken, must be taken," he said. The Congress leader condemned the politicisation of the issue, calling it inappropriate whether it is done by BJP or his own party. Before leaving, he was extended a grand welcome by his supporters at the airport. He headed straight to Jalore by road from the airport with his supporters.