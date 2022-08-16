Mondal arrest: Bengal BJP told to raise graft cases to corner Mamata

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after Mamata Banerjee opposed TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal’s arrest by the CBI, BJP’s central leadership on Monday directed the party’s Bengal unit to use the West Bengal CM’s stance on alleged corruption.

Banerjee’s claim that TMC is a symbol of honesty is nothing other than to hoodwink common people, said sources in the party. The saffron camp has been asked to raise the issue in the same spirit that Mamata showed as a firebrand opposition leader during Left Front regime.

While asking for reaching out the young educated class of electorates on the issue of alleged recruitment scam in schools in which former minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the saffron camp’s national leadership instructed to raise the issue of Mamata’s support for Mondal, who is in CBI’s custody on the charges of cattle smuggling, and carry out largescale movement in grass-root level.

Lambasting the BJP on the issue of using central agencies, Mamata on Sunday asked why Mondal was arrested and alleged the CBI went on a rampage at his house. When the TMC preferred to maintain distance with Chatterjee by suspending her, Mamata’s statement made it clear that the party is beside Mondal.

The instructions came three months after Union Home minister Amit Shah, in a meeting with party functionaries in Kolkata, advised to draw inspiration from Mamata’s indefatigable fighting spirit as she laboured hard for two-and-a-half decades to end 34 years of Left front regime. When the BJP leaders, citing TMC’s atrocities, pressed for president’s rule in Bengal, Shah had made it clear that there were no short cuts to power in West Bengal as it would come through hard work just the way Mamata had performed when she was in opposition.

“The party reminded Shah’s roadmap. We have been told that arrests of TMC strongman and former minister are the most prominent issues since the BJP made deep inroads in Bengal. The high-command clearly instructed us to go all out and carry out mass movement on these issues,’’ said a senior BJP leader. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said Mamata’s statement supporting Mondal would help the party to portray the Bengal CM is not all the face of honesty.

