Ranchi Diary: ECI concludes hearing on case against Soren

New faces likely in Jharkhand cabinet Amid the row over the alleged conspiracy to topple the state government in Jharkhand, a major cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place among Congress legislators after August 15 – giving chance to the new faces. Congress MLAs have been demanding removal of the four ministers from the Congress quota since long alleging that they are being sidelined by the state ministers who are not even ready to meet them. According to the disgruntled Congress MLAs, the 4 ministers from the Congress quota have failed to perform, and hence, young leaders must be given a chance. ECI concludes hearing on case against Soren The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday concluded the hearing of the case related to office of the profit against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the judgment is likely come any time after August 18. Soren sought some time from the ECI to make a written submission latest by August 18. The BJP, which is the petitioner in the case countered the argument that obtaining the lease of a stone mine doesn’t attract Section 9 A of the People’s Representation Act 1951. ECI had issued a notice following complaints filed by former Jharkhand CM and BJP leader Raghubar Das. IIT ISM Dhanbad to douse Jharia fire IIT (ISM) has taken up the challenge of dousing the 106-years-old underground fire in Jharia coal mines. According to IIT (ISM)officials, the Central Mining Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) have assigned the project to IIT ISM for dousing the underground fire in Jharia mines. According to BCCL, at present, the fire has been reduced to under 9 square km at 95 spots; while at the time of nationalisation of coal mines in 1973, the fire was spotted spread over 17.32 square km. Underground fire in Jharia mines was spotted first in 1916. Mukesh Ranjan Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com