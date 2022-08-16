Home Nation

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar slaps mid-day meal kitchen employee over 'poor quality' food

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, went viral on social media, showing Bangar slapping the employee twice while questioning him about the food.

Published: 16th August 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena supporters. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar slapped an employee of a kitchen preparing mid-day meal in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, alleging poor quality food was being served to labourers.

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, went viral on social media, showing Bangar slapping the employee twice while questioning him about the food.

Bangar later told reporters that the food for the mid-day meal scheme was prepared at the kitchen with inferior quality material.

"This is loot of government (funds). They are playing with the lives of poor people. The state government should act against the culprits," claimed the Sena legislator, who is part of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santosh Bangar Shiv Sena
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp