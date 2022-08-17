Home Nation

Alwar man lynched by mob on suspicion of tractor theft

Locals and the victim’s family are now sitting on dharna and the situation is tense as people in the mob belong to one community while the dead victim belongs to another community.

Published: 17th August 2022

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In a shocking incident of mob violence in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, a group of people have thrashed a man to death on suspicion that he was a thief. The incident revolves around the theft of a tractor and the man who stole the tractor dumped it in a village field and ran away to escape from the mob chasing him.

When the mob reached there, they caught hold of a different man who had gone to relieve himself in the same field and beat him so badly that he died in a Jaipur hospital on Monday. Locals and the victim’s family are now sitting on dharna and the situation is tense as people in the mob belong to one community while the dead victim belongs to another community. Six accused have been detained by the Alwar police.

Chiranjilal (45), a vegetable vendor in Rambas village of Govindgarh town of Alwar was allegedly beaten to death by 15 to 20 people. He died during treatment on Monday.  The angry family members have flatly refused to perform the last rites of the dead body. People protesting against the incident want the state government to provide Rs 50 lakhs as compensation, a job for a family member and early arrest of the accused.  In view of the people’s anger and fear of communal tension in the village, heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

Chiranji Lal Saini had gone to the field for defecation at the same time when thieves were coming from the Sadar police station area of Alwar after stealing a tractor. A group of cops, a large mob and the tractor owners were chasing the thieves. Seeing themselves surrounded by the police and tractor owners, the thieves, ran away leaving the tractor in a field located near the power house.

The angry mob saw Chiranjilal and assuming that he was the thief, began thrashing him due to which he was seriously injured. Hearing his screams, people ran to the field and found  Chiranjilal lying dead.  

