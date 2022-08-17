Assam launches ‘School on Wheels’ project for economically weaker kids

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has launched a school on wheels project to bring the economically-disadvantaged children under the ambit of the conventional education system. According to official sources, the “Vidya Rath: School on Wheels” envisaged imparting elementary education to such children for 10 months. Subsequently, the sources added, that the government will integrate them into the conventional system of education. Under the project, the students will be given free mid-day meals, uniforms and textbooks.

After launching the project at the Gauhati High Court on the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism it would help bring the children from poor families under the ambit of formal education.

“The India of our dreams cannot be achieved without the uplift of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections. The project Vidya Rath: School on Wheels will go a long way in imparting education to the economically-challenged children and helping them to empower academically,” he said. “Our children are the future of the nation. It is extremely painful to see many of our children, who should be in schools framing the foundations for a bright future, are instead engaged in begging on the streets, at bus stops, railway stations or picking up garbage, bottles,” he said.

Sarma expressed concern that many children drop out of school owing to the financial difficulties of their families and take to substance abuse. He said despite the best efforts of central and state governments, a chunk of the children were outside formal education.

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has launched a school on wheels project to bring the economically-disadvantaged children under the ambit of the conventional education system. According to official sources, the “Vidya Rath: School on Wheels” envisaged imparting elementary education to such children for 10 months. Subsequently, the sources added, that the government will integrate them into the conventional system of education. Under the project, the students will be given free mid-day meals, uniforms and textbooks. After launching the project at the Gauhati High Court on the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism it would help bring the children from poor families under the ambit of formal education. “The India of our dreams cannot be achieved without the uplift of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections. The project Vidya Rath: School on Wheels will go a long way in imparting education to the economically-challenged children and helping them to empower academically,” he said. “Our children are the future of the nation. It is extremely painful to see many of our children, who should be in schools framing the foundations for a bright future, are instead engaged in begging on the streets, at bus stops, railway stations or picking up garbage, bottles,” he said. Sarma expressed concern that many children drop out of school owing to the financial difficulties of their families and take to substance abuse. He said despite the best efforts of central and state governments, a chunk of the children were outside formal education.