Home Nation

Assam launches ‘School on Wheels’ project for economically weaker kids

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism it would help bring the children from poor families under the ambit of formal education.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(Photo | EPS)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has launched a school on wheels project to bring the economically-disadvantaged children under the ambit of the conventional education system. According to official sources, the “Vidya Rath: School on Wheels” envisaged imparting elementary education to such children for 10 months. Subsequently, the sources added, that the government will integrate them into the conventional system of education. Under the project, the students will be given free mid-day meals, uniforms and textbooks.

After launching the project at the Gauhati High Court on the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism it would help bring the children from poor families under the ambit of formal education.

“The India of our dreams cannot be achieved without the uplift of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections. The project Vidya Rath: School on Wheels will go a long way in imparting education to the economically-challenged children and helping them to empower academically,” he said. “Our children are the future of the nation. It is extremely painful to see many of our children, who should be in schools framing the foundations for a bright future, are instead engaged in begging on the streets, at bus stops, railway stations or picking up garbage, bottles,” he said.

Sarma expressed concern that many children drop out of school owing to the financial difficulties of their families and take to substance abuse. He said despite the best efforts of central and state governments, a chunk of the children were outside formal education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam schools Education
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp