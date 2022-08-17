Home Nation

'Bihar to send team to Delhi to study Kejriwal government's education model': Minister

Chandrashekhar said a large number of vacancies in government schools and lack of proper performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state's students are suffering.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: Noting that the school education system in Bihar needs a complete overhaul, Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday said his government will send a team to Delhi and other states to study their education models.

A day after taking over as the new education minister of Bihar, Chandrashekhar said a large number of vacancies in government schools and lack of proper performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state's students are suffering.

"I personally feel that the existing school education system in the state must be changed. It needs a complete overhaul. Since I am a professor, I can easily find out those areas where drastic changes are required," he told reporters.

"I have started interacting with government teachers and officials of the department. A large number of teacher vacancies in government schools and lack of performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state's students are suffering. These issues will be examined at length and people will witness drastic changes," he added.

Student-friendly and result-oriented education models followed by certain states, including the Delhi government, will be analysed before bringing in changes in the existing system, he said.

"People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi," said Chandrashekhar, an RJD MLA.

All vacant posts in schools and colleges will be filled, he said.

"Our Mahagathbandhan government is Bihar is committed to provide the best education to the students of the state," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrashekhar RJD JDU Nitish Kumar AAP
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp