Home Nation

Bilkis case: Rahul says entire country seeing difference between PM Modi's words, deeds

What message is being given to the women of the country by those who peddle lies about 'Nari Shakti'?

Published: 17th August 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case with Rahul Gandhi saying the entire country is seeing the difference between the PM's words and deeds.

The Congress also asked whether it was possible for the Gujarat government to approve early release of the convicts without the knowledge and approval of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the prime minister, saying women are asking if respect for them is only in speeches.

The BJP government in Gujarat released all the 11 people convicted for the rape of a pregnant Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, under its remission policy.

"Those who raped a five-month pregnant woman and killed her three-year-old daughter were released during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

What message is being given to the women of the country by those who peddle lies about 'Nari Shakti'?" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Prime Minister ji, the entire country is seeing the difference between your words and deeds," he said.

Attacking the PM, Priyanka Gandhi asked if the release of the criminals convicted for the gang-rape of a pregnant woman and killing of her daughter by the BJP government as well as their welcome in front of the camera, not the height of injustice and insensitivity.

"Narendra Modi ji, respect for women only in speeches? Women are asking," she said.

Tagging a tweet by party's media department head Pawan Khera in which he shared that the latest guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on early release of prisoners mention that rape and murder convicts cannot be released out of turn by the prison administration, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Brazenly shameless.

Do you really think the Gujarat Govt did the early release without the knowledge & approval of PM and HM?" Opposition parties on Tuesday had hit out at Prime Minister Modi over the release of the 11 convicts within hours of his praise for "Nari Shakti" in his Independence Day speech and said this is the "real face" of New India under the BJP.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bilkis Bano case congress 2002 Gujarat riots
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp