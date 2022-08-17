Home Nation

Cash seizure case: Calcutta HC grants interim bail to 3 suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs

The MLAs were arrested by Bengal Police on July 30 along with Rs 49 Lakh cash, allegedly for their involvement in hatching conspiracy to topple Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to all 5 persons, including 3 suspended Congress MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari and Rajesh Kachhap -- arrested by West Bengal Police on July 30 in connection with cash seizure case.

While granting bail, the double bench of the court also directed them not to leave Kolkata for the next three months and asked them to ensure that they appear before the investigative officer of the case every week.

The court has also directed them to furnish bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each. Meanwhile, the court ordered to transfer the case to the MP-MLA court for conducting the trial.

A total of five persons, including the three MLAs, were arrested by West Bengal Police on July 30 along with Rs 49 Lakh cash, allegedly for their involvement in hatching conspiracy to topple Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand.

A day after the three Congress MLAs were nabbed with cash in their vehicle by West Bengal Police, Bormo MLA Kumar Jaimangal lodged an FIR against them for making attempts to topple Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand which came into power with thumping majority. Jaimangal in his FIR also alleged that he was also offered gratification along with a definite ministerial berth to topple the present alliance government of JMM, Congress and RJD.

Jaimangal further alleged that the MLAs were offered Rs 10 crore each for switching sides.

According to Jaimangal, Irfan Ansari and Rajesh Kacchap wanted him to come to Kolkata and then to Gauhati, where, they will make him meet Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma, who will give assurance with a definite ministerial berth apart from the money. Ansari told Jaimangal that he has already been promised Health Ministry in the new government, stated Bermo MLA in his FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cash seizure case Jharkhand Congress Hemant Soren Calcutta High Court
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp