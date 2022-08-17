Home Nation

CBI grills arrested TMC leader's accountant in cattle smuggling scam

The team grilled for two hours Mondal's accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts.

Published: 17th August 2022 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (Photo | PTI )

By PTI

BOLPUR: CBI on Wednesday morning grilled arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's accountant at their temporary camp office here as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer of the agency said.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths grilled for two hours Mondal's accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.

The four-member team including a woman officer also went to Mondal's Nichupatti residence here as a part of the probe, the official said.

The officers, who were supposed to question Mondal's daughter Sukanya who is a primary school teacher, left the premises after around 10 minutes.

However, whether they have questioned Sukanya Mondal is not yet clear as the CBI has not given any confirmation so far. The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he added.

