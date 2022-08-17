Home Nation

Centre grants 'Z' category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Published: 17th August 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government, official sources said Wednesday.

They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about Rs 15-20 lakh per month.

The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies, they said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee, they said.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z+' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover to his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.

