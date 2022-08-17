Home Nation

Delhi High Court appoints committee to run national Olympic body

The court also wanted to see women appointed to senior positions and more equality across the board, adding, “Sports administration is not a male preserve."

Published: 17th August 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Associated Press

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has appointed a committee to take over the running of the national Olympic committee and hold fresh elections within four months in a move that could have further implications for the country in international sport.

The Court asked Olympians Abhinav Bindra, Anju Bobby George and Bombayla Devi Laishram to assist the three-person administration committee that includes a former Supreme Court judge, an election commissioner and a government bureaucrat, the media reported.

The International Olympic Committee had earlier advised the IOA to fast-track its elections, which were scheduled for last December, or risk facing suspension.

The Delhi High Court's orders on Tuesday followed the decision by FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, to suspend the All India Football Federation because of “undue influence from third parties”, India’s Supreme Court. The suspension threatens India's hosting of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

The Delhi High Court issued the orders against the Indian Olympic Association because of "persistent recalcitrance” to comply with the National Sports Code.

It said posts such as lifetime president in the IOA were against the national code, and it wanted senior officials to be limited to three terms in office.

The court also wanted to see women appointed to senior positions and more equality across the board, adding, “Sports administration is not a male preserve."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Olympic committee Delhi High Court FIFA
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp