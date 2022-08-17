Home Nation

Every opportunity be given to accused for consideration of mitigating circumstances: SC on death penalty

In criminal law, mitigating circumstances are factors that help lessen the guilt of an offender and encourage the judge to be more lenient with the sentencing.

Published: 17th August 2022 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Justice

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A death sentence is irreversible and every opportunity should be given to the accused for consideration of mitigating circumstances so that the court concludes that capital punishment is not warranted, the Supreme Court Wednesday said.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice U U Lalit, which reserved its order on guidelines regarding potential mitigating circumstances, said courts can adjourn the matter before sentencing to achieve the mitigating exercises suitably.

"Death sentence is irreversible.

If it is irreversible, then every opportunity should be given to the accused (for consideration of mitigating circumstances)," the bench also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, observed.

The top court said that if on the basis of crime theory, the court comes to a conclusion that a death sentence is not warranted, then it should have the freedom to give a life term on the same day.

"But if the matter requires some extra conversation towards the death penalty, their mitigating exercise must be undertaken," it said.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, who has been appointed as amicus curiae, submitted that mitigating circumstances are to be framed as per the earlier order of the apex court.

The top court had earlier said there is an urgent need to ensure that the mitigating circumstances for conviction of offences that carry the possibility of a death sentence are considered at the trial stage.

It had said for an offence carrying capital punishment, the state must, at an appropriate stage, produce material that is preferably collected beforehand, before the Sessions Court disclosing the psychiatric and psychological evaluation of the accused.

In criminal law, mitigating circumstances are factors that help lessen the guilt of an offender and encourage the judge to be more lenient with the sentencing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Death Sentence Justice U U Lalit
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp