Himachal Pradesh: AAP promises free, quality education if voted to power

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday promised free and quality education for Himachal Pradesh students if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Giving five guarantees, the party also said all schools will be made excellent on the lines of Delhi, private ones will not be allowed to hike fee illegally, temporary teachers will be regularised, vacant posts of teacher be filled and they won't be given any non-teaching work.

The announcements were made in Shimla by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on behalf of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape with the elections, is currently ruling the neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

The party's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and Himachal unit chief Surjeet Thakur were also present on the occasion.

