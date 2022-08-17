Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh: AAP promises free, quality education if voted to power

The announcements were made in Shimla by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on behalf of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 17th August 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday promised free and quality education for Himachal Pradesh students if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Giving five guarantees, the party also said all schools will be made excellent on the lines of Delhi, private ones will not be allowed to hike fee illegally, temporary teachers will be regularised, vacant posts of teacher be filled and they won't be given any non-teaching work.

The announcements were made in Shimla by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on behalf of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape with the elections, is currently ruling the neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

The party's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and Himachal unit chief Surjeet Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp