Jungle Rumble in Chhattisgarh: Knockout No 9 has Vijender Singh's name written, says West Africa champion Sulley

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Vijender Singh, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, returns to the professional ring to take up the challenge of reigning west African boxing champion Eliasu Sulley from Ghana at the pro-boxing event “Rumble In The Jungle” to be held in Raipur on Wednesday.

Sulley with eight previous knockouts to his name is looking to carve Vijender’s name into his unbeaten record book in the upcoming evening at Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium.

“I have watched his previous bouts and know that he does best but I’m not worried my next knockout has Vijender Singh’s name written all over it. Neither his stature nor the crowd who will be behind him during the fight bothers me. I know how to silence them all”, asserted Sulley.

Vijender Singh, who has been training Manchester for over a year now was least worried by his opponent’s remark as he continues working on the final touches of his preparation in the Chhattisgarh capital.

Not undermining the potential of Sulley, Vijender however had something to add, “He is forgetting that I have previously dealt with 12 of such boxers in a row who had almost the same opinion about me. We all know how later those fights turned out. It’s just a stepping stone into a new era in my professional boxing career”.

Sulley however countered that this fight will be a farewell to him from his side with a knockout of course. “I think it’s time for Vijender to retire”, he added.

The fight will also be streamed live on various platforms for a larger audience. This first-of-its-kind event will also feature 4 undercard fights along with the main event.

