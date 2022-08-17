Lucknow Diary: Ayodhya, saints celebrated Independence Day 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Parties leverage patriotism this I-Day

With Uttar Pradesh all soaked in the spirit of patriotism on 75th Independence Day, participation of political parties in different events not only made for good optics but also helped them connect with the masses through patriotic plank. Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, BSP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state got involved either in some campaign of their own with patriotic overtones or extended support to initiatives of the ruling dispensation. While SP countered BJP’s high-voltage Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, by tasking its cadres to hoist flag at every home across the state, Congress embarked on “Bharat Jodo Campaign” to tell the people about sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Har Mandir Tiranga in the state’s temple towns

The saints in Ayodhya came up with the “Har Mandir Tiranga” on cue from “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to mark 75 years of Independence. Besides, Ayodhya, saints in the temple towns of Varanasi and Mathura also celebrated 75 years of Independence by unfurling the tricolour at their respective temples. Around 8,000 temples in Ayodhya hoisted the national flag. Around 20,000 sadhus living in temples across Ayodhya took part with the Hanuman Garhi temple taking the lead. In Varanasi too, maths and temples are unfurling the tricolour. In Mathura, the Dwarkadeesh temple celebrated Tiranga Mahotsav on August 14.

Rare honour for Varanasi cop

Bringing laurels to UP state police department, Suraj Tiwari, a sub-inspector posted with the Nati Imli Chowki, Police Commissionerate, Varanasi, got the rare commendation in the form of Union Home Minister’s Medal of Excellence in Investigation for 2022. Suraj Tiwari played a pivotal role in busting the NEET solver gang from last year, resulting in the arrest of the mastermind Neelesh alias PK and 15 others. The 2015-batch police officer busted the interstate gang which had operations across UP, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tripura. The gang had promised aspiring doctors an assured medical seat for a sum of `20 lakh.

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh, can be reached at - namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

