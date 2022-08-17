Home Nation

On way to meet killed Dalit boy family, Bhim Army chief stopped at Jodhpur airport

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was Wednesday stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher, officials said.

"He has been stopped at the airport and being talked to in the lobby," a police official said.

He has been stopped from travelling to Jalore, the official said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

The additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandra Shekhar Aazad Bhim Army
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp