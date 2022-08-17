Home Nation

'Rahul or whoever he picks is our PM candidate': Bihar Congress chief on Nitish as Opposition's face

Madan Mohan Jha's assertion came days after JD(U) chief Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the JD(U) apparently keen on the projection of Nitish Kumar as the Opposition's face in the 2024 parliamentary election, Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi or whoever he picks will be the party's prime ministerial candidate.

Asked if Kumar would be acceptable to the Congress as the Opposition's face, he told reporters, "Neither Nitish Kumar ji has said that he is the prime ministerial candidate, nor have we said that he will be our PM candidate."

"Our candidate is our leader Rahul Gandhi ji or whosoever he nominates for the post our entire party will stand behind that person," he said.

The Bihar Congress chief, however, said the issue was not at hand and would be discussed later as two years were left for the Lok Sabha election.

TAGS
JDU Madan Mohan Jha Congress Nitish Kumar Rahul Gandhi
