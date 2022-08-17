Home Nation

'Rajasthan setting new records in crime against women, Dalits': Shekhawat attacks Gehlot

Shekhawat said Congress' top leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra come to the state for vacation but never say anything about the deteriorating law and order situation there.

Published: 17th August 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Congress saying its government in Rajasthan was setting "new records" in crimes against women, atrocities against Dalits, and religious vandalism and questioned the silence of the party's top leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, citing the National Crime Records Bureau data, said, "Today Rajasthan is at number one in the cases of rape in the country, second in terms of trafficking of minor girls."

"On August 15, when the country was celebrating Independence Day, a young man named Chiranjilal, who earned his livelihood by selling vegetables in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district, was beaten to death by the members of Muslim community," Shekhawat said.

He said that in the last three years Rajasthan has set "new records in mob lynching, abuse against women, and crimes against the religion of a particular community."

"Where have Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the champions of human rights been since such a big incident happened in Rajasthan?" he asked.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who shed "crocodile tears" on incidents in Hathras and Unnao, should break their silence on the situation in Rajasthan too, Shekhawat said.

Comments

