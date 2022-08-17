Home Nation

'Rohingya migrants are threat to national security': BJP on 'flats for refugees' row

Puri put out a tweet saying India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in east Delhi's Bakkarwala area.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ethnic Rohingya women and children sit by a fire on a beach after their boat was stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh, Indonesia, late Friday, June 4, 2021(Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facing flak over the Rohingya issue, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that the illegal migrants are a "threat" to national security and that the Modi government will never compromise on the issue.

The BJP's reaction came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in the city.

Puri put out a tweet saying India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in east Delhi's Bakkarwala area.

Thereafter, the Union Home Ministry issued a clarification denying any move to shift Rohingya Muslims in Delhi to economically weaker section (EWS) flats and directed the Delhi government to ensure the "illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described Rohingyas as a "threat to national security" and said, "Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of appeasement keeping the national security at bay."

Bhatia further asked why was it that in the meeting held on July 29, chaired by the chief secretary of Delhi, "a hasty decision was taken that all these infiltrators would be shifted to the houses being built for EWS."

He said there were news reports in which the facts were "meant to mislead the public. The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that."

He further said "the law of our country says that Rohingyas will be deported and this jurisdiction lies with the Ministry of Home Affairs."

The Modi government has a clear policy that there will be no compromise on national security, he said.

