SC defers hearing of AIFF case after Centre says discussion with FIFA on to break some ice 

The apex court will hear the matter on August 22. The court also asked the Centre to take proactive steps to hold the world cup in India and lift the suspension of AIFF.

Published: 17th August 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till August 22 hearing on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) matter after the Centre said it is in discussion with FIFA over holding of the U-17 Women's world cup in India.

The court also asked the Centre to take proactive steps to hold the world cup in India and lift the suspension of AIFF.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna and JB Paridwala was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that two meetings have been held by the government and committee of administrators with FIFA and efforts are being made to "break some ice" on the holding of the U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

He requested that the matter be deferred till August 22 so that a consensus could be arrived at between the active stakeholders of the AIFF.

Mehta said that a few words from the court that the stakeholders are trying to sort this up will help them in their endeavour.

The bench said it is a great international event for the under 17 children and it is only concerned with the fact that the tournament is held in the country.

If somebody from outside is trying to interfere with it, it would not be tolerated, it said.

The bench asked the Centre to play a proactive role in the matter and facilitate the lifting the suspension of AIFF.

On Tuesday, the FIFA had suspended India for "undue influence from third parties" and stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The country was scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30.

This is the first time that the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year-old history.

A ban on India was on the cards after the Supreme Court removed Praful Patel as AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections due in December 2020.

The court had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former apex court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the national federation.

The CoA, which has former Chief Commissioner of India SY Quraishi and ex India captain Bhaskar Ganguly as other members, also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

