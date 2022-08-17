'We're all getting older': Joe Jonas admits to using injectables

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Joe Jonas has revealed that he uses injectables in his face to smooth out fine lines.

"We're all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin]," the musician told People, reports pagesix.com.

Joe, who celebrated his 33th birthday on August 15, is the new celebrity brand partner for an anti-wrinkle injectable that temporarily improves the appearance of frown lines using a double-filtered formula.

"I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from," the "Only Human" crooner said of his experience using injectables.

"We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

He uses the treatment for not only his frown lines, but also to smooth out a scar between his eyebrows.

"I appreciated that it wasn't over the top. It's very light," he raved.

Joe hopes that by speaking out about his cosmetic treatments, other men might feel comfortable doing the same.

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," he said. "Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see. It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

Joe also spoke with Allure about his new partnership.

"I didn't feel like I was going into this big thing that you only see on film and TV. I went with a friend and they also did it with me, so it wasn't stress-inducing," he told the outlet, adding, "To me, there's nothing more beautiful than confidence."

