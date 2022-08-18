Home Nation

Ahead of SCO meet, NSA Doval in Russia to review bilateral, regional ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Moscow, ahead of the security meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that begins on Wednesday in Uzbekistan.

Published: 18th August 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

Doval, during his meetings with officials in Russia, is said to have reviewed the progress on bilateral and regional issues regarding the conflict in Ukriane, the situation in Afghanistan, energy security, defence relations and counter-terrorism.

Doval, during his meetings with officials in Russia, is said to have reviewed the progress on bilateral and regional issues regarding the conflict in Ukriane, the situation in Afghanistan, energy security, defence relations and counter-terrorism.

In Moscow, Doval is said to have met his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev. Meanwhile, in the meeting of SCO security officials, the discussions are likely to focus on security. The meeting will also be attended by officials from Pakistan, China, Iran and Belarus. Iran and Belarus are likely to be the two newest additions to the China and Russia-backed SCO.

India will host the SCO summit next year, and Varanasi has been selected as the SCO region’s first “tourism and cultural capital”.

