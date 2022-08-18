Home Nation

Arms-laden Australian yacht drifts to Maharashtra coast, Shinde government rules out terror angle

A 16-feet-long yacht owned by an Australian woman drifted to Raigad coast near Mumbai, officials said on Thursday, but ruled out a terror angle after three AK-47 rifles were found aboard.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the boat found with some semi-automatic weapons off the Raigad coast was owned by an Australian woman.

The boat drifted due to the inclement weather and came to the Raigad coast, Fadnavis informed the state Assembly.

The state home minister made the statement after NCP legislator Aditi Tatkare raised the issue in the House.

"The boat found drifted off the Raigad coast is owned by an Australian woman. Some semi-automatic weapons have been found on it," he said.

"Central agencies and the state police have started an investigation into the matter," he added.

A 16-feet-long yacht owned by an Australian woman drifted to Raigad coast near Mumbai, officials said on Thursday, but ruled out a terror angle after three AK-47 rifles were found aboard.

WATCH HERE:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, informed the State Assembly that the vessel owner is an Australian woman whose husband was its captain.

"As of now, there is no terror angle. But the investigation is going on. We can't rule out any angle as of now. I am just sharing primary information," he added.

Local police and the Anti-terror Squad are investigating the matter, he added.

The yacht, which is four metres wide, was on way to Europe from Muscat in June when it drifted to inclement weather, he said.

The Australian couple abandoned it after engine trouble, he added.

Prima facie, there is no terror angle, but it is unclear why it was carrying arms, Fadnavis said, after Raigad legislator Aditi Tatkare sought a probe into the issue.

A police official said the vessel's crew was rescued in June off the Oman coast.

Some locals spotted the yacht near Shrivardhan, more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies, the official said.

A Coast Guard official said there is no security threat.

"It is a UK registered yacht which was sailing from Oman to Europe. It had given a distress call and people onboard were rescued by ships in the vicinity of Muscat on June 26," the official said.

The yacht also carried some small arms of the AK series, he said.

The arms vendor has been contacted and the serial numbers of the weapons found onboard match with the ones missing from the vendor's inventory, the official said.

"Since a yacht moves slowly, it is permitted to carry small weapons. When the people onboard abandoned the boat, they did not carry the weapons with them," the official said.

Later, the boat drifted and grounded ashore.

The official said the yacht was badly damaged and partly submerged after being battered by the monsoon winds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Raigad coast AK-47 Rifles
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp