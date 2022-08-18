Home Nation

Arrested Anubrata Mondal's daughter to appear before Calcutta HC today in TET exam case

The petitioner alleged that a total of six people including Mandal were given jobs as primary teachers without undergoing the TET exam.

Published: 18th August 2022 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

TMC's Anubrata Mondal

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal being arrested in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed Sukanya Mandal, daughter of TMC Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal, to appear before the court today after a petition was filed that she got the post of teacher without clearing the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) exam.

Hearing on a PIL on Wednesday Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked for documents regarding Anubrata Mandal's relatives getting jobs in primary schools and hence directed Mandal's appearance before the court.

As per reports, Sukanya Mandal never physically visited the school of her appointment while the attendance register was sent to Mandal's house to mark her presence.

Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 11 arrested TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal who is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 5 had sent a notice to Mondal for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, sources said.

Mondal was asked to appear in the CBI office at Nizam's Palace in Kolkata on Monday, August 8.

The CBI on September 21, 2020, had arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with illegal cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the scanner during the investigation of the case, the sources added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari reacting to the recent developments in West Bengal said that the TMC government will not last longer than six months in the state.

"Enforcement Directorate and CBI are doing their work. This party (TMC) will not last even for 6 months. December is their deadline," said West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. 

Comments

